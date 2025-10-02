Young Kraken Defenseman Gets Rough Injury Update
With the NHL regular season being less than a week away, usually around this time, lots of teams usually end up announcing player injuries as it is crucial to roster cuts. And that held true for the Seattle Kraken as they recently announced that promising young defenseman Ryker Evans is going to miss several weeks with an upper body injury.
Evans is part of a defense core that features players like Brandon Montour, Adam Larsson, and Jamie Oleksiak among others. Evans is only 23 years old and was going to be a huge part of the blue line in Seattle and was ready to take that next step. But for Evans, he is going to miss a big chunk of the beginning portion of the season and that is very unfortunate for him. He was coming on strong late last season as he tallied 5 goals and 25 assists in 73 games in the 2024-25 season.
Evans was drafted with the 35th pick (round 2) of the 2021 NHL Draft and was finally getting his chance to show the Kraken and their staff what he can do. But now, it seems like there is going to be rest and then when he can get back up to speed, rehab for his injury, before the Kraken can think about reinserting him into the lineup.
Teams never want to see players as young as Evans and players of his caliber go down with an injury for that long, especially right before the season gets underway. And it is unfortunate for new head coach Lane Lambert as he is going to have to wait to help develop Evans as he recovers from his injury.
The Kraken have guys on their blue line that can really help replace Evans' minutes, but it is a big blow that they are going to be without him for that long so early on. Players like Evans need to get playing time in the preseason to get their feet under them, but playing in the preseason can mean injuries happen and for Evans it now means being sidelined for a while.
The others on the blue line will really have to step up in Evans' absence. All Evans can do for the time being is sit in the press box and watch his team try to win games while he recovers.
