Canadiens Star Changes Number to Honor Johnny Gaudreau
The NHL and sports world in general is still reeling from the death of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew last week, one of the most heartbreaking tragedies hockey has ever seen.
An outpouring of love and support began just after the brothers' passing, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. Now, another NHL star is honoring his hero in perhaps the best way he can.
On Tuesday night, Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield announced on his Instagram that he would be changing his jersey number to No. 13, the same number that Johnny Gaudreau wore with both the Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames. Caufield, 23, wore No. 22 for his first four NHL seasons.
"Getting to play with your hero is something that most people only dream of. I was lucky enough to be Johnny’s teammate this past summer and it didn’t take long to realize how great of a person he was," Caufield wrote. "He was the most welcoming, genuine, and funniest guy I have ever met. He was someone everyone gravitated towards and I took every chance I could to be around him. Not only was he an amazing hockey player and teammate, but he was down to earth and truly cared about every person he encountered.
"The last few years playing as #22 have been some of the best years of my life. It truly has been a dream come true and I will forever hold those memories and that number close to me. I wore #13 at a point in my career because of Johnny and now I will be wearing it again to honor him. He paved the way for smaller players and proved we had a future in this game at the highest level. I will forever be grateful to him for inspiring me and others."
Caufield and Gaudreau played together for Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia. Gaudreau scored three goals and 11 points - third on the team behind Matt Boldy and Brady Tkachuk - in eight games as Team USA finished fifth in the tournament.
Much like Gaudreau, Caufield was a player some scouts doubted due to his small size at 5-7 and 174 pounds. So far, though, Caufield has proved the doubters wrong with 81 goals and 149 points in 205 career games, and he's a core piece of the Canadiens' future.
Caufield is one of many smaller players Gaudreau helped pave the way for, and for that, he'll always be an inspiration.
"We all lost an amazing person, both on and off the ice, in last week’s tragedy," Caufield wrote. "My deepest condolences go to the entire Gaudreau family, especially Johnny’s wife and two kids, who I had the pleasure of meeting. Nothing will be able to fill the void in their families and loved ones hearts, but I hope it provides some comfort to know how these two positively impacted the lives of so many. They will truly be missed."
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!