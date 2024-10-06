Canadiens Could Send Rugged Defender to AHL
The Montreal Canadiens are hoping that this season is a noticeable step forward for the organization. Despite playing in arguably the toughest division in the NHL, the Habs have stiff competition if they want to rise in the Atlantic Division.
Part of the Canadiens' plan is relying on their improved defense to prevent more goals. They signed several of their young puck movers to new deals, including Kaiden Guhle and Justin Barron, and the idea is that their defensive core is ready for the next step. That includes the team's rugged and toughest defender, Arber Xhekaj.
There is a small problem developing in Montreal, however. And that is a small issue with their salary cap. With final rosters due in the next few days, every NHL organization must be salary cap compliant to begin the season. The Habs would love to not utilize long-term injured reserve (LTIR) for their largest contracts, like Patrik Laine and Carey Price, until after the regular season opens, but they are roughly $2 million over the upper cap limit and subsequent moves are needed.
Which is why Marco D'Amico of RG.com suggested a simple solution: sending Xhekaj down to the American Hockey League. According to D'Amico, this option would allows the Canadiens the most flexibility to open their season, which could be too good of an option to pass up.
"The Canadiens get maximum salary relief from sending him (Xhekaj) to Laval," he writes. "As $1.15M of his $1.3M cap hit will be buried while he is in Laval, bringing the Canadiens within $900K of the salary cap before putting Harvey-Pinard on LTIR."
Xhekaj is entering his third season with the Canadiens. Last year, he appeared in 44 games, registering three goals and 10 total points. The year before he skated in 51 games, recording five goals and 13 total points.
