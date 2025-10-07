Canadiens Display Scoring Depth with Opening Day Lineup
The Montreal Canadiens' scoring depth has long been a question mark, with the majority of the scoring coming solely from the top line. In 2024-25, the top line combined for 210 points and was leaned on for most of the heavy lifting. Captain Nick Suzuki scored a career high of 89 points, and Cole Caufield scored 37 goals. Juraj Slafkovsky still hasn't reached the next level, but his all-around game continues to grow immensely.
Though the Canadiens made a push to the playoffs in 2024-25, the lack of scoring depth was obvious, and if not for Patrik Laine scoring at the level he did, even though it was mostly power play production, the playoff push may have never come together if not for his clutch goals, which often sparked the team to get going.
Trio 1 - Suzuki, Slafkovsky and Caufield
If the Canadiens have any hopes of getting back to the playoffs, then the top line will have to resume playing at the level that the Bell Centre has come to expect. With a goal scorer, a playmaker, who can shoot with the best of them and a power forward, who excels in the dirty areas, the Canadiens should expect to perform well again when their top trio is on the ice.
Trio 2 - Newhook, Kapanen, Demidov
Alex Newhook has been rather unproven for much of his NHL career, and while he is carving a role with his speed, his maturity will be on full display. The 24-year-old will be relied on as a veteran presence alongside Ivan Demidov, 19, and Oliver Kapanen, 22. Kapanen and Newhook will be focused on getting the puck to Demidov and letting him create, which should display exactly why there is trust in this young line.
Having Demidov on the second line and Caufield on the first line ensures the Canadiens will have somebody who is a constant threat to puck the puck in the net.
Trio 3 - Bolduc, Dach, Gallagher
Brendan Gallagher's 30-goal days are probably behind him, and that's fine and dandy, as he has been mixing it up around the goal crease for over 13 seasons, and just under 900 games. But in a support role, he will go to the dirty areas and create for his line. Adding Kirby Dach, who has been unable to stay healthy but has shown great poise with the puck and an ability to drive the play, will be a nice complement to Gallagher.
Then that's where Zachary Bolduc steps in, a sophomore who scored 19 goals and 17 assists in 2024-25. He plays a rough and in-your-face game, but his lethal release is exactly what drew the attention of general manager Kent Hughes, when the idea of trading Logan Mailloux came about. The depth scoring is three for three with Bolduc, a natural goalscorer, filling a spot on the third trio.
Trio 4 - Laine, Evans, Anderson
This line will thrive on hard work and physical play, and that is where Patrik Laine being in the mix feels a little weird. Hear me out, however, as I see the genius in pairing Laine with two hard workers like Jake Evans and Josh Anderson, who skate hard every shift. Laine is going to have to keep his feet moving and his head on a swivel, which should earn him a ton of scoring chances.
Laine will see a decrease in minutes at five-on-five, which could result in his production decreasing, but in a power play situation, and even against the opposition's fourth lines, he will undoubtedly put his wicked release to good use.
Having an option on each line that can put the puck in the net is going to be tremendous for the Canadiens confidence, and should pay dividends out of the gate.
