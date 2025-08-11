Breakaway on SI

Jets Goalie Expected to Continue Dominating Position

Even after playoff struggles, Winnipeg Jets superstar goalie is expected to continue being the best in the NHL.

Nick Horwat

May 17, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) skates in warmups prior to the game against the Dallas Stars in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck has been the NHL’s best goalie for the past few seasons. Not only has he led the Jets between the pipes, but in the last three years Hellebuyck has collected 121 wins, 17 shutouts and back-to-back Vezina Trophy wins.

Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Jets superstar netminder is already expected to three-peat as the Vezina winner. DrafKings Sportsbook gives Hellebuyck +400 odds to win the Vezina for a third straight year, well ahead of New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin who holds +700 odds.

Hellebuyck won the 2025 Vezina in a landslide receiving all but one first-place votes. Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy secured that final first-place vote, finishing in second.

Hellebuyck was so dominant during the 2024-25 season that he became the first goalie in a decade to win the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player. Last won by Montreal Canadiens star Carey Price, Hellebuyck arguably had the more impressive season.

Jordan Binnington and Connor Hellebucyk
May 4, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) shake hands after the Winnipeg Jets won in double overtime of game seven of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images / James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

In 63 games played, Hellebuyck picked up a 47-12-3 record with a .925 save percentage, 2.00 goals against average and eight shutouts. Hellebuyck’s unbeatable seasons helped lead the Jets to their franchise’s first President’s Trophy as the top regular season team.

In 2014-15, Price put up a 44-16-6 record in 66 games with a .933 save percentage, 1.96 goals against average and nine shutouts.

The Hart Trophy race was a little closer for Hellebuyck, with Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl finishing in a close second place.

Even though Hellebuyck continues to age, the expectations will remain high for the netminder. He recently turned 32 but has only gotten better with age up to this point.

The last goalie to win the Vezina Trophy in three consecutive seasons was Dominik Hasek between 1997 and 1999 as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. Hasek’s 1999 Vezina win was his fifth in six seasons.

Hellebuyck may not be as dominant as “The Dominator” when I comes to securing hardware, but he has a chance to get close.

Coming off his career year and leading the Jets to a President’s Trophy title, Hellebuyck will have to continue upping his game. Not only in the regular season, but also in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

For as good as Hellebuyck was in the regular season, the wheels fell off in the playoffs. In 13 games, Hellebuyck went 6-7 with a .866 save percentage and 3.08 goals against average.

Published
Nick Horwat
NICK HORWAT

Nick Horwat is a contributor with Breakaway On SI. He was previously a credentialed reporter for The Hockey News covering the Pittsburgh Penguins. A Pittsburgh native, Nick graduated from Point Park University and started reporting on news and sports with KDKA Radio and 93.7 The Fan. After hosting a Penguins talk radio show in college, he morphed the show into a podcast. The Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast has been a leading Penguins podcast since 2019. Follow him on Twitter @NickHorwat41.

