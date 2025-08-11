Jets Goalie Expected to Continue Dominating Position
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck has been the NHL’s best goalie for the past few seasons. Not only has he led the Jets between the pipes, but in the last three years Hellebuyck has collected 121 wins, 17 shutouts and back-to-back Vezina Trophy wins.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Jets superstar netminder is already expected to three-peat as the Vezina winner. DrafKings Sportsbook gives Hellebuyck +400 odds to win the Vezina for a third straight year, well ahead of New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin who holds +700 odds.
Hellebuyck won the 2025 Vezina in a landslide receiving all but one first-place votes. Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy secured that final first-place vote, finishing in second.
Hellebuyck was so dominant during the 2024-25 season that he became the first goalie in a decade to win the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player. Last won by Montreal Canadiens star Carey Price, Hellebuyck arguably had the more impressive season.
In 63 games played, Hellebuyck picked up a 47-12-3 record with a .925 save percentage, 2.00 goals against average and eight shutouts. Hellebuyck’s unbeatable seasons helped lead the Jets to their franchise’s first President’s Trophy as the top regular season team.
In 2014-15, Price put up a 44-16-6 record in 66 games with a .933 save percentage, 1.96 goals against average and nine shutouts.
The Hart Trophy race was a little closer for Hellebuyck, with Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl finishing in a close second place.
Even though Hellebuyck continues to age, the expectations will remain high for the netminder. He recently turned 32 but has only gotten better with age up to this point.
The last goalie to win the Vezina Trophy in three consecutive seasons was Dominik Hasek between 1997 and 1999 as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. Hasek’s 1999 Vezina win was his fifth in six seasons.
Hellebuyck may not be as dominant as “The Dominator” when I comes to securing hardware, but he has a chance to get close.
Coming off his career year and leading the Jets to a President’s Trophy title, Hellebuyck will have to continue upping his game. Not only in the regular season, but also in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
For as good as Hellebuyck was in the regular season, the wheels fell off in the playoffs. In 13 games, Hellebuyck went 6-7 with a .866 save percentage and 3.08 goals against average.
