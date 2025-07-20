Canadiens Sniper Could Score 50 Goals This Season
Montreal Canadiens sniper Cole Caufield has established a new career-high in goals in four consecutive seasons, reaching 37 in 2024-25.
But with some significant improvements to boost the Montreal Canadiens offensive production, general manager Kent Hughes has put No. 13 in a prime position to shoot for the stars, and try to reach the 50-goal plateau this season.
That would be an increase of 13 goals, which is totally attainable, when you consider who the Canadiens will have this season. A true testament to the organizations talent, will be the two power play units that Martin St. Louis sends over the boards.
Ivan Demidov showed in his debut that all the flash, skill and elite instincts were no flash in the pan, and it wasn't so long ago that Noah Dobson scored a 70-point season. Adding those two pieces alone is going to conceivably improve the Canadiens production on the man advantage.
Something else to consider is that Dobson and Demidov are going to aid Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky in drawing attention away from Caufield. Surely, a five-foot-eight sniper, that thrives firing bullets on his off-wing will take advantage of the lack of attention being paid to him.
What's more is that Slafkovsky hasn't reached his ceiling, and a leap in his production could do wonders for the top line, but likewise Caufield's production at five-on-five, given that when No. 20 is on his game, he can be a game-wrecker for the Canadiens.
Let's not forget that Suzuki scored 89 points in 2024-25, and if he has any say, which he does, he isn't done climbing to new heights production-wise. If Suzuki is hitting in the 95-100-point range, then it's natural to assume that Caufield's production in the goals column is in the 50-goal range.
Lane Hutson hasn't been mentioned yet either, and while some guys have ridiculous Calder seasons then fizzle out, Hutson's drive and work ethic, that is second to none, seem to indicate that he is just getting started, and 66 points was an emphatic one at that, but he is by no means limited to just 70 points.
Caufield has the ability and intelligence to be in the right spot at the right time 50 times this upcoming season, and all 50 of those passes, with the new additions; have a high likelihood of reaching his tape, before being hammered toward the twine.
