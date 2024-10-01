Canadiens Get Good News on Patrik Laine Injury
Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine will miss two to three months with a left knee sprain that will not require surgery, the team announced Tuesday.
Laine, 26, left in the first period of Saturday's preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs after a knee-on-knee collision with Toronto forward Cedric Pare. He remained down on the ice after the collision and needed help from trainers to get to the locker room.
Considering how bad the injury looked at first, with many expecting him to miss the entire season, Laine returning relatively soon is great news for the Canadiens. The timeline given places his return near the middle of the season in December or January and gives him a chance to make an impact later on.
Montreal acquired Laine, along with a 2026 second-round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets this offseason in exchange for defenseman Jordan Harris. His final season in Columbus was a challenge due to injury and an extended stay in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, as he had just six goals and nine points in 18 games.
Laine, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft, started his career strong with the Winnipeg Jets, but injuries have plagued him for the past several seasons. He hopes to get his career back on track in Montreal, even if this injury is a setback.
Earlier Tuesday, the Canadiens announced that defenseman David Reinbacher would miss five to six months after undergoing left knee surgery. Reinbacher, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, also left Satruday's game in the first period, though his injury was even more severe.
Montreal has two more preseason games - both against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday and Saturday - before opening the regular season in Toronto on Oct. 9. Considering what happened in the preseason, there could be even more animosity between the two longtime rivals.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!