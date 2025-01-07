Canadiens Forward Boosting Trade Stock
The Montreal Canadiens have flipped the script and suddenly find themselves in playoff position as they enter the second half of their season. A hot streak has put the Canadiens in playoff position as holders of the second wild card spot with an 19-18-3 record.
While their recent 12-7-1 run has been impressive, the Canadiens will still be a team to watch as the NHL trade deadline approaches. Their role in the playoffs isn’t guaranteed and a few key names have emerged as hot trade targets.
28-year-old forward Jake Evans has emerged as the latest top target in Montreal thanks to a true breakout season. In 40 games played this season, Evans has 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 total points, on pace to crush his previous career highs in just about every statistical category.
This pace is certainly helping the Canadiens’ playoff chances, but as an upcoming unrestricted free agent Evans might be giving his trade stock a huge boost.
“Before the season started, a $3M deal for 3-4 years was attainable, but now? I don’t know,” a source told Responsible Gambler. “From what I’ve been hearing, Jake Evans is playing himself out of Montreal.”
Evans might be fourth on the team in scoring, but he’s still slated as their fourth-line center. A different source tells RG that paying someone in that position anywhere past a certain dollar amount just doesn’t make sense for the Canadiens.
“I like Jake Evans, but you can’t pay a fourth-line center upwards of $3.5 million on the long-term and hope to be competitive when it counts.”
With a hefty group of prospects ready to take the next steps in Montreal, it would seem as though Evans’ time with the Canadiens is ending soon. So long as he doesn’t lose his touch, he could bring a huge return in a trade.
“Outside of Granlund, he’s the most valuable center on the market in my eyes at the moment,” an NHL scout told RG. “If he keeps up this pace, I think he could be worth a 1st-round pick for the Canadiens. His value on the PK alone is worth a 2nd-round pick to me.”
The Canadiens will have some interesting decisions to make in the back half of their season. They’re currently holding a playoff spot, but have a few teams right on their heels. They also have more than a couple players who could fetch good returns on the trade market.
