Veteran Forward Perfect Fit With Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres are scraping and clawing to get out of the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings. The team just won a huge contest over the Washington Capitals in a matchup of teams in two very different spots in the standings.
As the Sabres attempt to make good on the second half of their season, one of their veteran forwards is becoming a perfect fit. Winger Jason Zucker signed with the Sabres this past summer to be a veteran voice and complementary player for the young stars in Buffalo. If all went well, he was a trade deadline candidate to be sent to a contending team in return for some future assets for the Sabres.
But at the halfway point of the season, the Sabres and Zucker fit like a hand in glove. Through 41 games, he has 15 goals and 16 assists for 31 points, putting him on pace to have his highest goal total since he netted 27 with the Pittsburgh Penguins back in 2022-2023.
Zucker has gotten back to an element of his game that makes him his best: attacking the net. He made his reputation being a tenacious net front presence and that's how he's scoring the majority of his goals this year. According to NHL EDGE statistics, 13 of Zucker's goal have been scored in the high-danger area (within 25 feet of the goal crease). That puts him in the 98th percentile of all skaters in the NHL this season,
It's not just the scoring that has been a huge boost for the Sabres. Zucker's compete level on the ice is unmatched. He's feisty, aggressive on the puck, and never takes a shift off. That type of commitment to the game is exactly what the Sabres need to pull themselves out of their NHL-longest playoff drought.
The Sabres have 40 games left in the 2024-2025 regular season. With a record of 15-21-5, their chance at making the postseason is slim, but that won't stop Jason Zucker from doing everything he can to change that.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!