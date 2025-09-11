Canadiens GM Providing Modern, Refreshing Approach
The Montreal Canadiens were in quite a state of disarray during the 2021-22 season following their Cinderella Stanley Cup finals run, which saw them lose to Tampa, before totally falling apart under head coach Dominique Ducharme's guidance. They needed someone to guide them, and the newly added VP of Hockey Operations, Jeff Gorton, thought outside the box.
Kent Hughes was a long-tenured player agent, and the move shocked many, who were of the belief that a recycled general manager would be the likely decision in the end. However, it didn't work out that way.
Now, Hughes has been in the role since January 18, 2022, and has made numerous draft selections and trades to improve the team's composition. While Captain Nick Suzuki and the core Canadiens players are tasked with bringing the team back to contention, without Hughes' help, it is unclear where the team would be.
It was out with the old regime and in with the new, and since making his mark at the 2022 NHL Draft, Hughes and the new management group have displayed a refreshing approach. The players personalities have been displayed in draft videos, and even the Canadiens Rebuild episodes on Crave.
No longer are the players discouraged from being themselves, but encouraged to laugh and tell jokes. But they are also consulted before trades, and even ahead of pivotal draft selections.
In a recently released YouTube video, Hughes was seen calling Ivan Demidov, the Canadiens' 2024 fifth overall selection. Hughes was asking Demidov about Alexander Zharovsky, as he knew that the pair played together in Russia and were even childhood friends.
Though Hughes could have made a confident decision himself, with the help of his scouting staff, and, especially, Nickolai Bobrov, the Canadiens' Director of Amateur Scouting, who has close connections to the Russian hockey scene. But Hughes displayed what has made him successful in his new role: his ability to communicate and leave no stone unturned.
It's rather refreshing that he listens to his players and considers what they believe. And to this point, while not every move has been a homerun, Hughes has done plenty during his tenure and turned around a club that looked completely lost.
Hiring Martin St. Louis was a great move, also, and it shows the Canadiens' willingness to do whatever it takes, even if perceived as risky, if it means the team can push for their first Stanley Cup since 1993, sooner rather than later.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!