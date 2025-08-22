Canadiens Captain Ranked Top 10 by NHL Network
After many years of being doubted about his legitimacy as a number one center, Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki earned the nod from NHL Network as one of the top-10 centers from the 2024-25 season.
The six spot jump from 2023-24 has Suzuki alongside names like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews, certainly a humbling honor, though Suzuki, like the players ahead of him, doesn't pay much mind to the rankings, but rather how his team is performing in the standings, and ultimately making the playoffs.
All else, while certainly important, takes a backseat to playoff hockey, which will hopefully translate to success, and the always coveted Stanley Cup finals berth.
Suzuki's 89 points last year were tremendous in the Canadiens' bid for a playoff spot, which ultimately saw the team secure the second wildcard slot in the Eastern Conference with 91 points, which edged out the Columbus Blue Jackets, who were hot on their heels down the stretch.
But perhaps more important than all of his points is the impact that he has had as a mentor to the Canadiens draft prospects, but also in helping establish a culture in Montreal, which not so long ago, was left looking completely disoriented after Carey Price and Shea Weber played their hearts out, in hopes of winning the Stanley Cup back in 2021.
Suzuki learned countless things from Price and Weber, and they have certainly come through in the tough times of the Canadiens' rebuild. Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky have been the primary beneficiaries of his maturity, attention to detail and drive to get better, both personally and as a team.
Now heading into his seventh season with the team, the now 26-year-old has been the captain of the Canadiens for now, what will be four seasons, once the puck drops at the start of the 2025-26 season.
One constant thing is Suzuki on the top power play unit, operating on the right side of the blueline alongside Lane Hutson. He also happens to be a massive part of the team's penalty killing identity, leveraging his great defensive play to help the team when they are down a man.
So, among the many things that Suzuki is, he was a top-10 center in 2024-25 and perhaps with another fantastic season, he could climb a little higher up the list.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!