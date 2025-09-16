Canadiens Center Receives Encouraging Injury Update
The Montreal Canadiens enter the 2025-2026 season with rising expectations. After making the postseason last year, the Habs are running it back with basically the same team, just a year older and more experienced. In a crowded Atlantic Division, the Canadiens have a shot to rise further up the ranks and challenge the mighty Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference.
To do so, the Canadiens need their full arsenal available, including often injured center Kirby Dach. Thankfully for Dach, Montreal provided an encouraging injury update on the top-six center. The team’s executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton spoke to reporters at an annual fundraiser golf outing and shared the good news.
“Kirby looks great, he feels great, he’s healthy, we have a plan in place to get him ready for opening night, so that’s what we’re going to try to do,” Gorton said. “We might be a little bit slow off the mark with him, but our plan is to have him (ready) opening night."
That’s huge news for Dach and the Canadiens. The former third-overall draft pick has not played a full season of games since joining Montreal. The Habs acquired him from the Chicago Blackhawks, the organization who originally selected him in 2019, for a 2022 first-round draft pick. The plan was for Dach to be the second-line pivot as the organization entered the next phase of their patient rebuilding process.
However, that’s been a struggle to achieve for Dach. His first year with the team, he played in 58 games and registered 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points. It was a shortened campaign, but encouraging nonetheless.
The following season was a completely lost one for Dach. He tore both his ACL and MCL early into the 2023-2024 campaign and played just two contests.
Last year, he had surgery once again on the same knee that he tore the ligaments in. Due to another setback, he played just 57 games for Montreal and recorded 10 goals and 22 points. Over three seasons, he's played in 117 out of 246 possible games.
In his career, Dach’s played in 269 regular season games. He’s totaled 43 goals and 78 assists for 121 points.
The Canadiens are hoping that Dach can return to 100% health and make an impact this season in Montreal. With the goal of him returning for the team’s season opener, set for a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 8th, the Habs' plan of having their top two lines patrolled by Dach and captain Nick Suzuki may finally take shape.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!