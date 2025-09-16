Former Penguins Defenseman Signs PTO With Blackhawks
Despite solid offensive production during the 2024-25 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, defenseman Matt Grzelcyk remained a free agent deep into the offseason. In his one year with the Penguins, Grzelcyk scored a goal and notched 39 assists for 40 points in all 82 games of the 2024-25 campaign.
With training camps right around the corner, the Chicago Blackhawks will give the 31-year-old blue liner a try. First reported by Elliotte Friedman, the Blackhawks are signing Grzelcyk to a professional tryout contract.
Grzelcyk will have a chance to join a young team hungry to take big steps towards the Stanley Cup Playoffs and ultimately championship contention. As a left shot defenseman, there is a fair chance Grzecyk has what it takes to crack the Blackhawks roster.
Originally a third-round pick (85th overall) of the Boston Bruins in 2012, Grzelcyk spent the first eight years of his NHL career in Boston. Over the course of his 527-game NHL career, Grzelcyk has picked up 26 goals and 149 assists for 175 total points.
Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Grzelcyk signed a one-year deal with the Penguins and ended up becoming a productive piece to their power play. Grzelcyk’s 15 power play assists tied him for the most on the roster with captain Sidney Crosby.
Grzelcyk played a pretty big role in helping the Penguins power play reach sixth best in the NHL with a 25.79% success rate. They finished with a 34-36-12 record and well outside of the playoffs again, but they took strides with the man advantage.
The Blackhawks finished the 2024-25 season with the seventh best power play, just barely behind the Penguins. With a 24.87% success rate, the power play was one of the Blackhawks’ few bright spots in 2024-25.
Finishing the year with a 25-46-11 record, the Blackhawks are hopeful they can be more than just a power play team.
If Grzelcyk makes the opening night roster in Chicago, he should be a useful tool on the back end. The veteran blue liner proved he still brings good depth to a lineup and can produce even on a team that struggles with offense.
Connor Bedard is looking to take the next steps with the Blackhawks, and Grzelcyk can be an underrated piece to the growth of the team.
