Canadiens Star Defenseman Could Demand Big Payday
The Montreal Canadiens are mere days away from starting their 2025-26 campaign, and their star defenseman Lane Hutson is still without a new contract. Though he can't be offer sheeted because he has yet to play three full seasons, both sides would like to get something done.
Jackson Lacombe of the Anaheim Ducks signed a lucrative contract yesterday, making him a very wealthy young man. With a contract that will earn him an (AAV) of $9 million for the next eight years, which is set to hit the books as of the 2026-27 season.
Before that, the New Jersey Devils came to an agreement with their star defender Luke Hughes, handing him a seven-year, $63 million deal. The former fourth overall selection in the 2021 draft was a one-and-done in college and has been a pillar for the Devils' blueline.
Canadiens Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, Jeff Gorton discussed the idea that the organization could find ways to alleviate tax related issues.
“There’s a lot there that when we talk to players around the league, the agents, people are excited about Montreal,” Gorton told RG. “Yeah, the taxes we get that, and it’s definitely a thing, but there are ways around that. There are ways we can do certain things in Quebec and Montreal to help alleviate the tax issues, but we’re excited about Montreal and where we’re going, and I feel like, around the league, people are taking notice."
The Canadiens are no doubt exciting, and it's doubtful they have any interest in dragging things out longer than necessary. But Hutson has plenty of leverage after putting up a historical season, and the prospect of him not being paid for his work seems like one that could deter players from joining the Canadiens in the future. With the league taking notice, the eventual deal will be widely discussed across the NHL, and Hutson deserves to be rewarded for what he achieved.
With a big payday on the horizon, Hutson can consider the rising cap and think of it less as handcuffing the team, and more as getting what he is worth. The team is approaching the window to be competitive, and the loaded prospect pool and another star rookie in the making could push the Canadiens to new heights, and Hutson being there would be the cherry on top.
Whether it's $10 million per season or more, the contract is one that will look like a steal in due time, should Hutson's growth trajectory continue to be shattered the way it has.
