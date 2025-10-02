Ducks Sign Defenseman to Franchise Record Extension
The Anaheim Ducks are aggressively pursuing the next step in their organizational rebuild as the 2025-2026 season kicks off. The team finally ended a months long standoff with top center Mason McTavish when they signed him to a six-year extension, and just a few days later they signed their top defender to a franchise record deal.
The Ducks announced that they signed defenseman Jackson LaCombe to an eight-year, $72 million extension that will take effect during the 2026-2027 campaign. The deal will carry an average annual value (AAV) of $9. The total money involved makes this the richest contract signed in the Ducks’ franchise history.
The organization shared a clip of LaCombe signing his new deal alongside general manager Pat Verbeek. After LaCombe signed the contract, Verbeek made it clear how happy they were to have him signed long-term and that the next step is to close in on the postseason.
“We’re super excited to have you,” Verbeek said in the video. “Well, now we got to get winning.”
Two-Way Star
LaCombe had a breakout season for the Ducks last year, paving the way for this massive extension. The 24-year-old recorded a career-high 14 goals and 29 assists for 43 points in 75 games played. He also was one of the most used players on the ice, averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per contest. It was a huge, 26-point jump from his rookie campaign, when he recorded two goals and 17 points in 71 contests.
What made his season so impressive was how much damage he did during even strength situations. Of his 43 points, just two goals and nine points came on the power play. The remainder came during 5-on-5 situations.
LaCombe also is a tremendous skater. He’s explosive and precise with his edgework, and he has the durability and stamina to stay in the play and log heavy minutes. That Energizer bunny-like effort has been a constant since debuting in the NHL, and the Ducks will keep that energy around for nine more seasons.
Rebuild Entering Next Phase
Between McTavish, LaCombe and goaltender Lukas Dosta, who also signed a long-term extension this summer, it’s clear the Ducks are trying to take that next step in 2025-2026. It’s a good time to do so, as they have two cornerstone players in Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier playing in the final seasons of their entry-level deals. Their contract negotiations could prove much trickier than the ones Verbeek and the Ducks finalized over the past few months, but they are the key to keeping this rebuilding process going in the right direction.
