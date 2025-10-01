Devils Sign Top Defenseman To Massive Extension
The New Jersey Devils and rising superstar defenseman Luke Hughes certainly took things down to the wire, but it’s finally over. After months of negotiations and a roller coaster of emotions, the Devils and Hughes have agreed to a massive contract extension that will keep the young defender in New Jersey through 2032.
The Devils signed Hughes to a new, seven-year contract extension that will pay him $63 million over the life of the deal. The contract comes with an average annual value (AAV) of $9 million, making him now tied with Dougie Hamilton for the highest-paid defender on the team.
The 22-year-old Hughes has been an extremely impressive player since joining the NHL squad. Originally selected fourth overall by the Devils in 2021, it took a brief stop in the NCAA before he made the full-time jump to the Devils and the NHL.
As a rookie, he was amongst the best first-year players. During the 2023-2024 season, he played in all 82 games and registered nine goals and 38 assists for 47 points. He followed that up with an impressive seven goals and 37 assists for 44 points while only playing 71 games. He’s also collected 41 power play points over his first two full NHL seasons. His 91 total points over the past two seasons rank 21st in the league among all defenseman, outpacing fellow notable defenders like Brock Faber and Miro Heiskanen.
Hughes’ Brothers Reunion: Ruined or On Track?
It’s a great deal for the Devils and Hughes. New Jersey gets a still improving defender on a fair AAV, and Hughes receives long-term security and will still have the future opportunity to test free agency when this deal expires.
While it is a great deal for both sides, the extension could impact the hope of the three Hughes brothers uniting under one franchise. Center Jack Hughes is already under contract with New Jersey through 2030 with an $8 million AAV.
The dream previously couldn’t happen until maybe 2027, when oldest brother Quinn Hughes’ contract expires with the Vancouver Canucks. Now that two-thirds of the Hughes have been extended long-term by the Devils, it will only fuel the speculation that Quinn will join them in a few short years.
Now that the deal is finished, Hughes will report quickly to the Devils’ preseason camp. It will likely take him a few weeks to ramp up for the regular season, but the biggest hurdle has been cleared. The Devils have their top defender locked up and ready to take the next step in the NHL.
