Canadiens Linked to Ducks Star
The NHL is deep into its offseason, but there are still nine restricted free agents who are still due new contracts, including Anaheim Ducks star forward Mason McTavish. In 76 games with the Ducks in 2024-25, McTavish put up career numbers with 22 goals and 30 assists for 52 total points.
Despite a solid second half of the 2024-25 campaign, the Ducks are yet to sign McTavish to a deserved extension, sparking some trade rumors around the league. Without a new deal under his belt, could other teams around the NHL have been linked to McTavish and his talents as the 22-year-old is expected to continue improving as a star in the league.
Sportsnet’s Ryan Dixon listed a few teams that would make sense for McTavish in a trade, including the Montreal Canadiens.
Already one of the brightest young teams in the NHL, the Canadiens could be the perfect destination if the Ducks decide their days with McTavish have come to an end.
The Canadiens surprised many during the 2024-25 season by making their way back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, arguably ahead of schedule. Their young core led by Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson has gotten some huge boosts in the last year.
Patrik Laine was added before the start of the year as an elite sniper, top prospect Ivan Demidov joined as even more young talent and defenseman Noah Dobson was acquired to continue bolstering the blue line.
The Canadiens have a tendency to make late-offseason moves and McTavish fits right in their wheelhouse. He’s a young, skilled player who still has room to improve and he can fill an area of need in Montreal.
The Canadiens could still use a boost at the second line center position. That’s exactly where McTavish is currently listed for the Ducks. McTavish would become the Canadiens second line center right away, fleshing out arguably one of the most exciting rosters in the league.
Adding McTavish wouldn’t come cheap for the Canadiens, but it may be a worthwhile move in the long run. They could get help in an area of need right away and watch as the 22-year-old forward blossoms alongside some of the brightest youngsters in hockey.
In 229 career games with the Ducks, McTavish has scored 60 goals and 80 assists for 140 total points. His 52 points in 2024-25 were good to land second on the team in scoring, behind only Troy Terry.
