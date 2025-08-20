United States Announces Olympics Orientation Roster
The United States are hoping they can continue their impressive run on the international level at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Coming off their first win in 92 years at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships earlier this summer, their second straight gold medal at the World Junior Championships and a win at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Team USA is on top of the international hockey circuit.
In six month’s time, the United States has the chance to cement their status as the top hockey country in the world with a gold medal at the Milano-Cortiva Games. Standing in their way are some powerful teams like Canada, Finland and Sweden, as well as some dark horse candidates like Czechia and Slovakia.
Still, Team USA has a great chance to take gold at the 2026 Olympics. With that goal in mind, the leadership invited 44 players to attend the United States’ Olympic Orientation Camp. The group consists of some of the best players in the NHL, highlighted by Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel. The group also features the same trio of goalies that represented the country at the 4 Nations Face-Off, plus Joey Daccord of the Seattle Kraken.
The defensive group is equally as imposing. The 16 players invited are all talented and versatile enough to contribute to this squad, and whittling it down to eight will be a daunting task for Team USA’s management. Carolina Hurricanes blue liner Jacob Slavin and last year’s Norris Trophy runner-up Zach Werenski are two of the key names to watch as camp opens.
There was one notable absence from the camp roster. Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk was not on the list. The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion is dealing with injuries that could possibly require surgery, and while he recovers and rehabilitates, Team USA can give another player a longer look. Tkachuk was previously named as one of the first six members of Team USA, so Matthew’s spot on the roster is already guaranteed if he’s healthy.
One exciting note Is that all three Hughes brothers received an invitation. Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes was one of the first six named to the team and will play a huge role. New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes is a sure bet to make the team as well. Third-year defender Luke Hughes has an outside shot at making the team due to the United States’ depth at the position, but he’s been one of the steadiest risers in the NHL since debuting in 2023-2024.
The final rosters will be announced in early January, according to Team USA.
