Canadiens Becoming Destination for Star Players
The Montreal Canadiens have one of the brightest futures of any team in the NHL thanks to their young core of budding superstars. As the group of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson continue to elevate their game, the Canadiens are also looking to become a top destination for star players on the move.
Noah Dobson landed with the Canadiens following a trade from the New York Islanders, and Montreal was his preferred destination. Reports indicate that Dobson turned down more money from the Columbus Blue Jackets just so he could make his way to the Canadiens.
Does a move like that from Dobson make Montreal an attractive destination for big names again? Executive vice president Jeff Gorton believes so.
“Well, I think when you look at the success and the history of the organization, the city of Montreal, the players that have played there, and now the young kids that we have, the coaching staff,” Gorton told RG. “There’s a lot there that when we talk to players around the league, the agents, people are excited about Montreal.”
As one of the most historic teams in the league, the Canadiens have always been an attractive spot to play, but success hasn’t been guaranteed in recent years. Now, as the team continues to get better, there’s a good chance a new level of success in on the horizon.
Gorton also went on to say that the state tax situation isn’t much to worry about in Montreal.
“Yeah, the taxes we get that and it’s definitely a thing, but there are ways around that,” Gorton said. “There are ways we can do certain things in Quebec and Montreal to help alleviate the tax issues, but we’re excited about Montreal and where we’re going, and I feel like, around the league, people are taking notice.”
The Canadiens shocked many by making the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They may have lost in the first round, but it was the first step towards true Cup contention. As an attractive place to play and with success closing in, the Canadiens have the potential to be one of the most talked about teams in the league.
