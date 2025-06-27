SI

Canadiens Extend Defenseman Noah Dobson After Trade With Islanders

The ex-Islander is reportedly headed to Montreal.

Patrick Andres

Noah Dobson looks to shoot against the Blue Jackets.
Noah Dobson looks to shoot against the Blue Jackets. / Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Montreal Canadiens surprised the hockey world by making the playoffs this year—and they look poised to keep the fun going.

The Canadiens are acquiring defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islander in exchange for two first-round draft picks and left wing Emil Heineman, according to a Friday afternoon report from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet later elaborated upon by colleague Frank Seravalli. Dobson, 25, is now reportedly in line to sign an eight-year extension with Montreal worth $76 million.

If confirmed, the deal severs the Islanders from a rising star—and makes the Canadiens a force to be reckoned with in 2025-26.

After receiving modest ice time during New York's successful 2020 and 2021 campaigns, Dobson evolved into one of the best defensemen in the league in 2024—during which he finished eighth in the Norris Trophy voting while racking up 60 assists.

Montreal is coming off a 40-31-11 season, its best by point percentage since 2019. The team lost to the Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs in five games.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NHL