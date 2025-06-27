Canadiens Extend Defenseman Noah Dobson After Trade With Islanders
The Montreal Canadiens surprised the hockey world by making the playoffs this year—and they look poised to keep the fun going.
The Canadiens are acquiring defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islander in exchange for two first-round draft picks and left wing Emil Heineman, according to a Friday afternoon report from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet later elaborated upon by colleague Frank Seravalli. Dobson, 25, is now reportedly in line to sign an eight-year extension with Montreal worth $76 million.
If confirmed, the deal severs the Islanders from a rising star—and makes the Canadiens a force to be reckoned with in 2025-26.
After receiving modest ice time during New York's successful 2020 and 2021 campaigns, Dobson evolved into one of the best defensemen in the league in 2024—during which he finished eighth in the Norris Trophy voting while racking up 60 assists.
Montreal is coming off a 40-31-11 season, its best by point percentage since 2019. The team lost to the Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs in five games.