Canadiens Not Done Making Upgrades
Training camps have opened around the NHL and teams are preparing to jump into the 2024-25 season, the Montreal Canadiens might not be set with their roster. One of the youngest teams in the league might still have a few tricks up their sleeve as they look to expedite the rebuild process and fight for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
According to a report from Responsible Gambler, the Canadiens are still actively working the phones and have plenty of assets to make a trade happen before the puck drops on the new season.
“The Canadiens have reportedly informed their colleagues that they’re not looking for lateral deals and will be looking to make clear upgrades at positions of need.”
Not only do the Canadiens want to make changes, they’re looking for clear boosts to their lineup.
The first sign of the Canadiens looking to bolster their lineup for 2024-25 was when they added Patrick Laine from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Laine was looking for a fresh start and he very easily could revert back to his 40+ goal form in Montreal.
The Canadiens have seven picks through the first three rounds of the 2025 NHL Draft. Not only do the Habs want to make moves, but they have plenty of assets to make a splash. They have multiple picks in each of the first four rounds of the 2025 Draft, plus multiple second rounders available in 2026.
RG.org states that the Canadiens had shown interest in numerous young forwards over the offseason, including Trevor Zegras, Martin Necas, and Rutger McGroarty. They were also deep in talks with top goalie prospects Yaroslav Askarov before he was traded to the San Jose Sharks.
While there was a focus on forward additions, their blue line might be the next point of focus. The Canadiens like what they have in terms of young defensive talent, but they need immediate results.
“The Canadiens believe in their youth and want to give them every chance to prove themselves,” rg.org writes. “If things take longer than predicted, they will need a clear upgrade on defense to hit the next level.”
This current training camp and upcoming preseason will be crucial for the Canadiens as they hope to take huge strides toward building a contender.
