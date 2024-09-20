Rangers Rookie Spent Summer Living With Veteran Goalie
Matt Rempe made waves in his first crack at the NHL with the New York Rangers, but not for his offensive ability or overall skill. Standing at 6-foot-7 and 241 pounds, Rempe became known for his big hits and willingness to drop the gloves with whoever.
Rempe capped his 2023-24 season with 71 penalty minutes, five fights, and a suspension in just 17 games played. During his time with the Rangers NHL roster, Rempe lived with veteran goalie Jonathan Quick.
A long-time netminder and two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings, the 2023-24 season was also Quick’s first season with the Rangers. Quick signed with the Rangers after winning his third career Cup after being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2022-23 season.
Not only did Rempe live with Quick through the end of the regular season and playoffs, he stuck around during the offseason and turned into the Quick’s eldest child.
According to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, the 22-year-old forward spent a lot of time with Quick’s 4-year-old son Cash, who tried to fight the giant hockey player almost every day. The two bonded over the summer, even catching frogs together.
Rempe spoke highly of his landlord as he tries to learn as much as possible about being an NHLer.
"Guys won three Stanley Cups,” Rempe said. “He's a great mentor, unbelievable player. Has a plethora of knowledge and just to learn from every day and do what he does."
Rempe’s spot on the Rangers’ roster isn’t guaranteed, but if he makes the team, the plan is to continue living with the Quicks.
Through the start of his NHL career, Rempe has only been looked at as an enforcer and tough guy. His goal is to make the Rangers out of camp and build a more complete game. In his 17 games, he picked up a goal and an assist, then tacked on another goal in 11 playoff games.
Fighting isn’t a lost art in the NHL, but it’s certainly looked at in a different light. People want Rempe to slow his fighting pace to protect him from head injuries, but he also knows the kind of role he plays with the team.
If he can add a new element to his playing style, the Rangers would be more than happy to keep him in the NHL lineup.
