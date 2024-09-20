Devils Sign Pivotal Forward to Multi-Year Contract
With how many moves the New Jersey Devils made this offseason, it's easy to understand why folks are high on this team. That's the result of hiring a new head coach and acquiring a new top defenseman and starting goaltender. Missing the postseason in 2024-2025 doesn't appear to be an option in New Jersey, who have several dangerous teams to pass in the Metropolitan Division.
The biggest obstacle for the Devils to clear before this season officially began was getting forward Dawson Mercer under contract. The restricted free agent and the team went back and forth with negotiations all summer long. With the team going shopping in free agency, the remaining salary cap space was a murky mess, prolonging what should have been done months ago.
Thankfully, the Devils and Mercer were able to avoid a training camp or regular season holdout by finalizing a new contract with the young forward. According to Devils' beat writer James Nichols and NHL insider Darren Dreger, the two sides have finished a bridge deal keeping Mercer in New Jersery for the next few seasons. The deal is for three years, and will pay him an average annual value of $4 million.
Mecer was originally drafted by the Devils in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft. A product of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), Mercer first broke through in the NHL during the 2021-2022 season. As a rookie, he majorly impressed the organization, putting up 17 goals, 25 assists, and 42 points while playing in all 82 games.
The next season, he showed what his potential can be for the Devils. Again playing in all 82 games, he recorded 27 goals and added 29 assists for 56 points.
Last year was a bit of a regression for Mercer. A model of game-play consistency, he again appeared in every regular season game. His numbers took a bit of a hit, dropping to 20 goals and 33 points.
With this new contract, Mercer has plenty of time to return to his 27-goal form and continue fortifying the top-six for the Devils. With playoff hopes hanging over the team's head, getting this deal done is the final piece needed for the team to fully focus on their season goal.
