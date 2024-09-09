Report: More Moves Coming Before NHL Season
The build-up to any NHL season is usually full of roster moves and transactions between teams, but there might be even more waves than normal heading into 2024-25. Coming out of one of the busiest Augusts in NHL history, the floodgates remain open for September.
According to Responsible Gambling, numerous teams around the NHL are in discussions with each other about making more big moves before the puck drops on the 2024-25 season.
“Teams are talking; not just chatter, but having a serious conversation about tweaking their rosters and adding pieces,” a source told rg.org. “It’s likely to lead to more trades and waiver pickups than in past years.”
Responsible Gambling pointed out that with so much youth entering the NHL this year, they could push veteran players down depth charts. With players being bumped down, it wouldn’t be surprising to see big names hit the waiver wire before the start of the season.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are a prime example of a team that might be forced to pull an uncomfortable trigger thanks to youngsters entering the lineup. They added top prospect Rutger McGroarty to the organization, and he could easily take an NHL spot. If he enters the lineup, someone like Jesse Puljujarvi, Emil Bemstrom, or Valtteri Puustinen might be forced to miss time.
“In the last few years, we’ve seen some pretty surprising waiver movement, like Montreal waiving Joel Armia last year or even Barclay Goodrow this summer out of New York,” the source said to rg.org. “With the cap flexibility, keep a lookout on some veterans that could get bumped by prospects hitting the waiver wire if a trade can’t be worked.”
Only four teams are currently over the salary cap, giving the rest of the league plenty of room to work with. Whether by making trades, signing free agents, or making waiver claims, there is sure to be more movement.
Youngsters like Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ville Heinola, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sam Poulin, and New York Rangers defenseman Zac Jones were all listed by rg.org as possible waiver transactions.
August was already busy for the NHL, and with training camps right around the corner, the month leading up to puck drop could be just as hectic.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!