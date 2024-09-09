PWHL Announces Official Team Names
After an inaugural season with nameless teams, the Professional Women’s Hockey League has officially announced the names for each of their six teams. In 2023-24, each team in the PWHL just went by the city they were located in. Starting with the 2024-25 sophomore season, each PWHL fanbase will have a team name and logo to cheer for.
In alphabetical order, the team names are the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Victoire de Montreal, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge, and Toronto Sceptres.
These were not the initial names selected for the league, but after fan response didn’t fall in their favor, they started over. This time, with the local fans in mind, the PWHL made sure to have some sort of regional feel for each name.
The Fleet stems from the famous Boston Harbor which always sees numerous fleets of ships. The logo is shaped like an anchor and appears to harken to the old Hartford Whalers logo.
The Frost obviously plays on the frigid climate Minnesota is known for. Minnesota is the State of Hockey in the United States, and the reigning Walter Cup champions have a new name to get behind.
Victoire de Montreal is a clever way to sneak in the French heritage that Montreal and the province of Quebec are known for. Victoire translates to victory in English which could also play on the fruitful history of hockey in Montreal.
The Sirens were born from Greek mythology; humanlike creatures would lure their prey through song. Sirens appear in the Odyssey, which was also among the finalists for the New York team.
Initially labeled as the Ottawa Alert, the PWHL team in Canada’s capital is much better off with the Charge.
The Sceptres tie into Canada’s monarchal history and the Ontario capital building located in Queen’s Park. Originally tied to Queen Elizabeth, a sceptre is defined as an ornamented stick that is also a symbol of power and strength.
Each team will maintain the initial color pattern that they played with in 2023-24.
