Capitals Announce TikTok Sponsorship
The Washington Capitals ownership group, Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE) has announced a multi-year partnership with one of the world’s largest social media platforms. TikTok is now an official partner of the Capitals with numerous branding and sponsorship opportunities set to begin in the 2024-25 season.
Most notably, TikTok’s logo will be featured on Capitals road jerseys through the 2026-27 season. Sponsorship patches on NHL jerseys have become popular with teams over the past few seasons, and this is the first one to be featured on the Capitals away uniforms.
The Capitals aren’t the only Washington team under this new partnership. The NBA’s Washington Wizards, WNBA’s Washington Mystics, and the G-League’s Capital City Go-Go will also feature the TikTok sponsorship.
“As a sports enterprise with a large and diverse fan base, we are excited to utilize TikTok to uniquely connect, entertain, and interact with fans across all of our Monumental Sports teams, starting with the Capitals 50th Anniversary Celebration this fall,” President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer at MSE Jim Van Stone said. “TikTok empowers our fans to share their passion for the Caps and all our teams in their own unique ways, and we are excited by the opportunity the partnership provides to continue to grow the game, showcase our players’ personalities and innovatively engage with the TikTok community through content creation.”
The Capitals are especially excited to bring TikTok on as a partner to kick off their 50th anniversary season. TikTok will be the title sponsor for the Capitals 50th Anniversary Celebration with multiple events and initiatives scheduled for the 2024-25 season.
"We couldn’t be more excited to partner with MSE as they celebrate 50 years of the Washington Capitals,” Global Head of Marketing at TikTok Kate Jhaveri said.”We're thrilled to be a part of their journey in bringing the joy of sports to a new generation of fans on TikTok."
The Capitals are also not the first NHL team to strike a sponsorship deal with the video platform. The Toronto Maple Leafs added TikTok as a helmet sponsor ahead of the 2021-22 season.
