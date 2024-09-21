Multiple NHL Rule Changes Set to Take Effect
The 2024-2025 NHL season is ready to kick-off. Preseason action is just beginning, as training camps progress and teams whittle down their rosters in anticipation of the regular season.
This season in particular is unique because the NHL is instituting several new rules and rule changes. With the regular season around the corner, the NHL's Public Relations team released a reminder video of what changes are going into effect.
One of the biggest updates is an expansion of the coach's challenge. In an update to NHL Rule 38, delay of game calls are subject to challenges. The specifics of the rule are outlined in the league's reminder video.
"A coach's challenge can now be used to take down, or rescind, a delay of game penalty for puck out of play," the video explains. "This will only apply to penalties when the shot or batted puck is determined to have subsequently deflected off a player, stick, glass, or boards."
Another rule change fans will notice is regarding line changes when a net is dislodged during play. In a slight update to Rule 63.8, it closed the loophole that allowed for defensive teams to change lines when a goaltender accidentally knocked the net off during play.
"The defensive team cannot make a line change in the event a defensive player, including the goaltender, accidentally displaces the net," the video explains, "Previously the no line change rule only applied to a defensive skater and not the goaltender accidentally displacing the net."
Of the other rule changes, the last one fans might notice is for injured players. Previously, if a goaltender was removed from the game due to injury, the replacement goalie was not allowed to warm-up. The league recognized and addressed this absurd rule, and is updating it.
"When a goalkeeper is removed from the game for mandatory medical evaluation, the replacement goalkeeper may be afforded a brief warmup," the new rule states.
While none of these rules are set to dramatically alter the NHL's product, they were all minor issues that needed rectified. The league deserves credit for addressing these problems and hopefully it leads to a better product on the ice during the upcoming season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!