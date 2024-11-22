Breakaway on SI

Report: Multiple Teams Showing Interest in Flyers Forward

The Philadelphia Flyers are seeing interest grow for a struggling forward.

Oct 31, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Flyers were a surprise playoff contender for almost the entire 2023-24 season, but fell just short in the final week. This time around, the Flyers have fallen back to Earth a bit with an 8-10-2 record and seventh in the Metropolitan Division.

As trade talks heat up around the NHL, the Flyers might be a key team to watch, especially for one name in particular. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, multiple teams have grown interest in 25-year-old forward Morgan Frost.

Friedman noted that a lot of teams are looking to add at the center position, and Frost could use a change of scenery to really get him going.

“I think Morgan Frost is a name that’s out there,” Friedman said. “I’ve heard there’s a few teams looking at this. Centers are hard to find. I still think Frost is trying to find his way in the NHL.”

Frost first made his way to the NHL during the 2019-20 season and has been a productive member of the Flyers organization ever since. In 245 career games played, he has 40 goals and 76 assists for 116 total points.

A career-high of 46 points (19G-27A) in 2022-23 showed that Frost has what it takes to play in the NHL, but he’s been less than stellar this year. In 16 games, he’s picked up just a goal and five assists.

Frost hasn’t been in the Flyers lineup in a little over a week, making him a much more movable piece from their team.

“But he is a center,” Friedman said. “He does have some pedigree. I do think teams are looking at that.”

Frost might become a key name in the trade market thanks to his position. Quite a few teams around the league are looking for centers, and Frost has the added bonus of being young and fairly inexpensive.

At $2.1 million, Frost is in the final year of his contract but will be a restricted free agent come the offseason. Frost likely won’t be able to demand a boatload of money in free agency, even with the option of arbitration, making him even more attractive if he performs well.

The Flyers have a surplus of centers and plenty of young faces to turn to for the future. Frost isn’t cutting it in Philadelphia, but is sure to find a new home elsewhere in the NHL and find success.

