Report: Multiple Teams Showing Interest in Flyers Forward
The Philadelphia Flyers were a surprise playoff contender for almost the entire 2023-24 season, but fell just short in the final week. This time around, the Flyers have fallen back to Earth a bit with an 8-10-2 record and seventh in the Metropolitan Division.
As trade talks heat up around the NHL, the Flyers might be a key team to watch, especially for one name in particular. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, multiple teams have grown interest in 25-year-old forward Morgan Frost.
Friedman noted that a lot of teams are looking to add at the center position, and Frost could use a change of scenery to really get him going.
“I think Morgan Frost is a name that’s out there,” Friedman said. “I’ve heard there’s a few teams looking at this. Centers are hard to find. I still think Frost is trying to find his way in the NHL.”
Frost first made his way to the NHL during the 2019-20 season and has been a productive member of the Flyers organization ever since. In 245 career games played, he has 40 goals and 76 assists for 116 total points.
A career-high of 46 points (19G-27A) in 2022-23 showed that Frost has what it takes to play in the NHL, but he’s been less than stellar this year. In 16 games, he’s picked up just a goal and five assists.
Frost hasn’t been in the Flyers lineup in a little over a week, making him a much more movable piece from their team.
“But he is a center,” Friedman said. “He does have some pedigree. I do think teams are looking at that.”
Frost might become a key name in the trade market thanks to his position. Quite a few teams around the league are looking for centers, and Frost has the added bonus of being young and fairly inexpensive.
At $2.1 million, Frost is in the final year of his contract but will be a restricted free agent come the offseason. Frost likely won’t be able to demand a boatload of money in free agency, even with the option of arbitration, making him even more attractive if he performs well.
The Flyers have a surplus of centers and plenty of young faces to turn to for the future. Frost isn’t cutting it in Philadelphia, but is sure to find a new home elsewhere in the NHL and find success.
