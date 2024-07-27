Star Forward Believes Flyers Can Win Stanley Cup
After being one of the most consistent teams in the NHL for the better part of 20 years, the Philadelphia Flyers have struggled to find solid footing in the standings. Four straight years without a postseason appearance and none in back-to-back seasons since 2011 and 2012.
The Flyers have seen a fair deal of turnover within their organization, but a new core has emerged over the last few seasons. Forward Travis Konecny is one of those key names, and he just signed an eight-year extension to stick with Philadelphia for what could be his entire career.
Konecny knows things haven’t been smooth sailing for the Flyers, but he believes brighter things are on the horizon.
“To me, there was no other option,” Konecny told reporters. “If I get the opportunity to win the Stanley Cup, which I believe we can do in Philly… it wouldn’t feel like an accomplishment unless it was with the Flyers.”
Since breaking into the league in 2016, Konecny has been a focal point of the Flyers organization. Eight seasons and 400 total points (174G-226A) later, he feels like he’s helped build something special and wants to see everything through.
“I’ve always been in it for the long haul,” Konecny said. “I’m really excited for the next chapter here.”
This eight-year deal is the longest currently in the Flyers organization and will expire in 2033. Konecny will be 36 when the deal runs out, and if he stays in Philadelphia for the duration, he can become the longest-tenured Flyer of all time.
Flyers legend Bobby Clarke played 1,144 games over 15 seasons in Philadelphia. Konecny’s new deal could take him to 17 seasons in the NHL.
When the deal kicks in for the 2025-26 season, Konecny will be the highest-paid player on the Flyers roster at $8.75 million annually. Already creeping up on some of the greatest players in franchise history, Konecny will have time and support to do some unforgettable things for the Flyers franchise.
“We’re going to be a consistent playoff team and trying to make a run every single year.”
