Predators Claim Former Hurricanes Center Off Waivers
The Nashville Predators have claimed 27-year-old forward Tyson Jost off waivers, just as the window to claim players closed, Elliotte Friedman reported.
Jost, who played 39 games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25 managed four goals and five assists. After playing the 2023-24 season split between the Buffalo Sabres and the American Hockey League affiliate, the Rochester Americans, he was left without a contract. The Hurricanes signed the Free Agent on the opening day of Free Agency in 2024, and he appeared to be a fit for the Hurricanes.
The news of him being placed on waivers, for the purpose of reporting to the Chicago Wolves, is one that is quite interesting, as Jost had signed a one-year two-way deal with the Hurricanes on the second day of Free Agency 2025, worth $775,000 at the NHL level, and $300,000 at the AHL level, with a guarantee of $600,000 as reported by the Sportnset staff.
The speedy, two-way forward is likely to be a depth forward for the Predators, who can kill penalties with his speed and insulate the Predators' young, skilled players. His experience as a center and winger makes him a versatile option for Predators head coach Andrew Brunette.
Jost was originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche 10th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, after playing his draft year in the NCAA with the University of North Dakota, where he scored above point-per-game numbers (35 points in 33 games).
The scoring has never translated to the NHL level, at least not for what you would expect from a former 10th overall pick, and that can be reflected by his career statistics. Over 9 seasons and 495 games split between the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes, Jost has scored 61 goals and 149 points.
Jost's decline from a player who was thought to be a potential offensive contributor started after he was dealt from the Avalanche to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Nico Sturm. The Wild had high hopes for his (Jost) potential offensive contribution. Their general manager, Bill Guerin, expressed to NHL.com.
"Defensively, actually, the last couple of years, he's been very strong," Wild general manager Bill Guerin said of Jost. "And that's one thing that we really like about him. So I think he can fill a lot of different roles for us. But I know one thing he really wants to do is get the opportunity to play offensively and produce. So at some point in time, he'll get that opportunity."
He finished the 2021-22 season with the Wild, scoring six points in 21 games, and posted zero in six playoff games. He started the following season with the Wild, playing another 12 games and recording just three assists, before he was waived and claimed by the Sabres.
The scoring touch never really emerged, as his best season statistically came with the Sabres immediately after being claimed, as he posted seven goals and 15 assists in 59 games to close out the season. He hasn't cracked the 20-point plateau since, which indicates he will be more of a mentor than anything.
Not bad for league minimum, however.
