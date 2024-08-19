Predators GM Responds to Goalie's Trade Request
A report from ESPN’s Kevin Weekes indicated that Nashville Predators goalie prospect Yaroslav Askarov had requested a trade out of the organization and would not report to their American Hockey League affiliate. Askarov is currently third on the Predators’ goalie depth chart with Juuse Saros and Scott Wedgewood likely entering the 2024-25 season as the NHL duo.
Askarov is one of the top goalie prospects in the NHL and is ready to play at the highest level on a full-time basis.
Despite Weekes’ report, the Predators are expecting Askarov to arrive and participate at training camp. John Glennon of the Nashville Post tweeted a statement from Predators general manager Barry Trotz.
“We are aware of the report today and our expectation is for the player to report to training camp and compete for a job in September.”
Trotz’s statement does not go further in confirming Askarov’s trade request, but does indicate there are certain expectations for the 22-year-old netminder.
Askarov has only played in three NHL games to this point with a 1-1-0 record, 2.58 goals against average, and .914 save percentage. His real work has been done at the AHL level with the Milwaukee Admirals.
In 92 games with the Admirals over the last two seasons, Askarov holds a 56-29-6 record with nine shutouts.
Askarov has the potential to be one of the top goalies in the NHL when he gets his chance. Being stuck behind a perennial Vezina Trophy candidate like Juse Saros has made Askarov a popular name among trade boards.
Despite any possible trade requestions or rumors, the Predators hold Askarov’s rights and will make the ultimate decision with their future star. Askarov is under contract for another season before becoming a restricted free agent.
Askarov was selected by the Predators in the first round (11th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. It’s rare goalies are taken that early in the draft unless their potential is through the roof, which holds true for Askarov.
