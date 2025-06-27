New City Enters NHL Expansion Sweepstakes
The NHL is not formally exploring expansion at this time, but there are a few cities known to be in the running to host the league next franchise(s). Groups based in Atlanta, Houston, Indianapolis and New Orleans have all met with the Board of Governors and have been informed of the $2 billion expansion.
However, there's a fifth city in the running now, an unexpected one that has "generated buzz."
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Austin, Texas, has emerged as a strong contender for an NHL expansion franchise. Not only is the area rapidly growing, but unlike the other four previously mentioned, it would provide a chance for the NHL to be the first major pro sports league (NFL, NBA, MLB being the other three) with a foothold in the city. That has been a major part of the Vegas Golden Knights' success, who became Sin City's first major pro sports franchise in 2017.
Atlanta has been the most open in its efforts to bring in an NHL franchise (or another one in this case). Forsyth County recently approved $3 billion in funds for a mixed-used, NHL-size arena, bringing the NHL's return to Georgia one step closer. However, Seravalli believes Austin could be home to a Western Conference counterpart to keep the two conferences balanced.
A potential Austin team would also have a natural rival in the Dallas Stars, with the two cities being roughly 195 miles apart. For reference, that's about the same distance between where the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames play, and the two have had one of the NHL's fiercest rivalries since the latter arrived in 1980.
The Texas Stars, Dallas' AHL affiliate, currently play nearby in Cedar Park, so hockey is familiar to the area. Austin FC of Major League Soccer, and of course the Texas Longhorns at the collegiate level, give the city a strong sports presence.
Again, expansion is likely at least a few years away, but Austin seems to be a city worth keeping an eye on.
