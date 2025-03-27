New Details Emerge on Flyers' Decision to Fire John Tortorella
The Philadelphia Flyers have nine games remaining in the 2024-25 season, but they didn’t wait to make a coaching change. Less than 48 hours after a pivotal loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Flyers fired head coach John Tortorella.
The firing seemed like a surprising move by the Flyers, but it seemed like the writing was one the wall following the 7-2 loss against the Maple Leafs. Almost immediately after the blowout loss, Tortorella commented that he “wasn’t interested in learning how to coach this type of team.”
The Flyers are just one point above the Buffalo Sabres for dead last in the Eastern Conference likely with another year or two before they are true playoff contenders again.
While many believe those comments were enough to get Tortorella fired, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun says the Flyers had other reasons to part ways with their head coach.
“Yes, the postgame comments after the loss to Toronto were part of it,” LeBrun said on Insider Trading. “But I’m also told, via sources, that there’s also comments from Tortorella with management behind the scenes within the last 24 hours that ultimately forced the hand… to decide to fire John Tortorella.”
LeBrun insisted that firing Tortorella was never part of the Flyers’ plans, nor the plans of general manager Daniel Briere who was named to that position almost exactly three years ago.
Tortorella is a Hall of Fame caliber coach, who has been behind NHL benches for over two decades. He has a hunger to win, but previously stated he understands the state of the Flyers and their situation.
The Flyers are trying to rebuild the team and are in the midst of some tough years.
“Tortorella himself, even as of Tuesday morning telling the media that he understood the rebuild, and why they had to trade away players, and that the rest of the season was going to be difficult,” LeBrun said. “It really goes to show you how quickly this escalated between Tuesday morning to Thursday morning.”
The plan was for the Flyers and Tortorella to meet over the offseason to discuss plans for the future, but something was said, either publicly or in private, that forced the hands of the front office.
