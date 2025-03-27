NCAA Frozen Four: Michigan State Faces Cornell
The Michigan State Spartans and Cornell Big Red meet in the 2025 Men's Frozen Four opening round. The Spartans are the #2 overall seed in the tournament and enter with a 26-6-4 record. They are also the champions of the Big 10 conference. Cornell enters with a record of 18-10-6. The Big Red captured their 14th Whitelaw Cup as the ECAC conference champions.
Players to Watch: Michigan State University
Trey Augustine is the focal point of MSU's national title hopes. One of the top net minders in the entire NCAA can take over a game and neutralize an entire offensive attack. In 29 starts for the Spartans this season, he's posted a 19-6-4 record with a 2.01 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.
MSU also boasts one of the best forwards in the nation, Isaac Howard. A Hobey Baker finalist, Big Ten Player of the Year, and First Team All-Big Ten forward, he is a leading scorer in the NCAA this season. He recorded 26 goals, 25 assists, and 51 points in 36 games, 22 points more than the next highest scorer for the Spartans.
Players to Watch: Cornell
All eyes are on Big Red forward Dalton Barncroft. His name is perfectly curated for an Ivy League team, and he's also been perfectly suited for the Cornell offense. He's the leading scorer with 15 goals, 10 assists, and 25 points in 32 games. His season has drawn interest from the NHL, with teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers reportedly attempting to sign him.
Prediction: Michigan State cruises to a 4-1 victory
Aside from Boston College's opening round matchup, this is about as lopsided an affair as there is in the Frozen Four. Cornell's played an excellent season, but the talent and team play of the Spartans could overpower the entire tournament. Barring a shocking turn of events, Michigan State moves on.
