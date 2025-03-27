Report: Oilers Missed Out on Massive Trade Opportunity
The Edmonton Oilers sought upgrades at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline and succeeded in their goal. The headliner was defenseman Jake Walman, but the team also brought in Max Jones and Trent Frederic to boost their forward depth.
According to a new report from RG, the Oilers missed out on a massive trade opportunity that would have boosted their bottom six. The recent article from RG's Marco D'Amico shared insight from sources claiming that the Oilers heavily pursued New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau.
While a deal never culminated, D'Amico reports that the Oilers and Islanders tried to make one work. Sources shared that there was a major sticking point that stalled the deal. The Oilers were keen on New York retaining salary to facilitate the deal, something the Islanders had no intentions of ever doing. Ultimately, a deal was never finalized for two major reasons.
"The first was their unwillingness to retain salary on Pageau’s $5 million contract, which runs through the 2025–26 season," he wrote. "The second was a lack of interest in dealing veterans for a package centered around draft picks."
Pageau certainly would've been an upgrade for the Oilers. The 32-year-old center has 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points in 68 games. A veteran of nearly 800 NHL games, he's recorded 10+ goals nine times.
Pageau also has another year on his current contract, which is likely why the Oilers needed salary retained. His deal through the 2025-2026 campaign carries a cap hit of $5 million, and the Oilers have very little flexibility for long-term deals after Connor McDavid's pending mega-extension.
The Oilers are all-in on another championship run this season. It makes sense that they would heavily pursue a veteran center with two-way skills like Pageau. With the postseason around the corner, the attention shifts to if the Oilers did enough to boost their depth and win the Stanley Cup.
