Devils Prospect Ready to Make Impact in NHL
The New Jersey Devils reached the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs but didn’t make it very far thanks to injuries and an overpowering Carolina Hurricanes team. Moving forward, however, the Devils plan on improving and working their way back to Stanley Cup contention.
While Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald promised changes, one key addition might come from within the prospect system. In an interview with RG, forward Arseniy Gritsyuk said he is ready to make the jump to the NHL and bring an immediate impact with the Devils.
“At 24, I’m no longer a kid,” Gritsyuk said to RG. “It’s the perfect time to go as a team leader and try to become a full-fledged NHL player.”
Gritsyuk was a fifth-round pick (129th overall) of the Devils in 2019 and has been patiently waiting for his opportunity to take a crack at the roster. Coming off a career year in the KHL, the 2025-26 season might be the perfect time.
In 49 games played with SKA St. Petersburg this past season, Gritsyuk scored 17 goals and 27 assists for a KHL career high 44 points. In 2023-24, he notched 19 goals, which stands as his best goal mark in the KHL.
In 2022, Gritsyuk got the opportunity to represent Russia at the Winter Olympics, picking up three points on the way to a silver medal.
While no roles or expectations have been set for Gritsyuk with the Devils, he hopes to impress the organization and earn a prominent position on the team.
“Nobody has set a defined role for me yet,” Gritsyuk said. “I’ll arrive and prove my worth. That’s how it works. My primary goal is to establish myself in the team. We’ll see how things go after that.”
With changes ahead for the Devils, there are sure to be spots opening for Gritsyuk to take advantage of. The winger could be an immediate replacement for veteran Tomas Tatar who recently signed a contract in Europe.
The chances will be there for Gritsyuk, and he’s poised to take full advantage.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!