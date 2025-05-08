Devils GM Promises Changes to Lineup
The New Jersey Devils entered the 2024-25 season as possible Stanley Cup contenders thanks to young crop of stars and a few key additions that bolstered the rest of the lineup. Injuries to key faces forced an early exit for the Devils, losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Injuries weren’t the only problems the Devils faced, and there is still a belief within the team that they can contend for the Cup. According to president and general manager Tom Fitzgerald, changes are coming to the Devils.
At his end-of-season press conference, Fitzgerald talked about how the 2024-25 season wasn’t good enough for the Devils and that he plans on shaking things up in the offseason.
"We won't be coming back with the same group,” Fitzgerald said. “Because it was just not good enough."
The Devils finished the regular season with a 42-33-7 record for 91 standings points and third in the Metropolitan Division. Jesper Bratt led the team with 88 total points (21G-67A) while captain Nico Hischier picked up a career-high 35 goals to lead the Devils.
Jacob Markstrom played his first season with the Devils, filling one of the huge holes in the lineup from last season. With a vastly improved goaltending situation, Markstrom picked up a 26-16-6 record with four shutouts, a .900 save percentage, and 2.50 goals against average.
Fitzgerald didn’t say exactly the kind of moves he would make or who might be on the chopping block, but it’s safe for Devils fans to expect some sort of maneuvering.
"I like our group, my job is to continue to better the group,” Fitzgerald said. “And we've got a lot of decision to make on certain players, bringing guys back, trade players.”
The Devils hope to enter the 2025-26 season healthy, with some fresh faces, and with a new drive to meet expectations. Every team wants to win the Cup, but the Devils believe they are just a few pieces away from making that dream a reality.
