Devils Veteran Forward Signs in Switzerland
After 14 seasons in the NHL, including two different stints with the New Jersey Devils, veteran forward Tomas Tatar is taking his talents overseas. In a post to his Instagram page, Tatar announced that he has signed a two-year deal with EV Zug of Switzerland’s National League.
Tatar played 74 games with the Devils this past season, notching seven goals and 10 assits for 17 total points. He was held off the scoresheet completely in four playoff games against the Carolina Hurricanes.
While he played a wing for most of his NHL career, Tatar says he will line up as a center with Zug.
“With his enormous experience from almost 1,000 NHL games and his game intelligence, he is an important reinforcement to our center line,” Zug general manager Reto Klay said.
The Czechoslovakia native played close to 1,000 games in the NHL over the last 14 seasons and nearly notched 500 points with six different teams. Between the Devils, Detroit Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche, and Seattle Kraken, Tatar appeared in 927 total games and recorded 227 goals and 269 assists for 496 points.
Originally a second-round draft pick (60th overall) of the Red Wings in 2009, Tatar went on to play 407 games over seven seasons in Detroit. His last regular season game with the Devils came against the Red Wings.
As an aging free agent, it's unlikely Tatar would have stayed in New Jersey for another year as general manager Tom Fitzgerald promises change.
Signing in Europe doesn’t mean Tatar’s NHL days are over, but it seems likely signing a two-year deal at the age of 34.