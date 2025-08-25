Devils Superstar Could Out-Perform Auston Matthews
Auston Matthews and Jack Hughes are two of the best centers in the entire NHL and no-doubt leaders of the Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils respectfully. Many would argue that the Maple Leafs captain is the superior player, but one analyst thinks the Devils’ Hughes has the advantage.
NHL Network has been running down their top players across the league, with recent focus being given to the center position. Mike Rupp listed Matthews and Hughes within his top 10 centers but stood by putting Hughes at eight and Matthews at nine.
“Jack Hughes then Auston Matthews,” Rupp said. “I know a lot of people are going to not agree with that, but you can make your own list.”
While neither player has seen much postseason success, Rupp defended his stance.
“I still think Auston needs to have his moment,” Rupp said. “That doesn’t mean that Jack Hughes has had his moment… A healthy Jack Hughes, I would take him over Auston Matthews.”
Hughes has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, appearing in just 62 games in each of the last two seasons. During those 124 games, Hughes has notched 54 goals and 90 assists for 144 points.
The Devils’ superstar has never played a full 82-game slate, with his peak coming in 2022-23 at 78 games. During that campaign, he scored a career high 43 goals and 56 assists for 99 total points.
Matthews has routinely out-produced Hughes in just about every offensive category throughout his career. A three-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner as the league’s top goal scorer, Matthews has 401 career goals compared to Hughes 141.
It’s a tough sell putting Matthews over Hughes, but it’s what Rupp believes in. Matthews and the Maple Leafs always do well in the regular season then disappoint in the playoffs. Hughes struggles to stay healthy, but when he’s on the ice he can take over for an entire roster.
In Hughes’ only trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he notched 11 points (6G-5A) in 12 games. Matthews has 59 points (26G-33A) in 68 postseason games.
Rupp rounded out his top centers with Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, Aleksander Barkov and Sidney Crosby in his top five. Jack Eichel, Brayden Point, Hughes, Matthews and Mark Scheifele finished off Rupp’s top 10.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!