Devils Superstar Out For Season
The New Jersey Devils are now operating under the worst-case scenario. Their superstar forward, Jack Hughes, sustained an upper-body injury recently. The hope was that he would return before the playoffs to help the Devils' run at the Stanley Cup.
Unfortunately for Hughes and the Devils, their top forward's season is done. The organization announced that Hughes underwent shoulder surgery, was placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), and is expected to return for training camp next season.
Hughes was in the middle of a dominant season for the Devils before the injury occurred. Through the first 62 games, he recorded 27 goals and added 43 assists for 70 points. He led the Devils in scoring and was in the top-10 of NHL scoring this season.
Hughes has spent the entirety of his NHL career with New Jersey. Originally selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, he's played in 368 career games and accumulated 351 points.
Over his six NHL campaigns, playing in a full season has proved challenging. He's yet to play a full 82 games in a season. The most he's managed is 78 games played during the 2022-2023 season. He recorded 99 points in that campaign in what many consider his entrance into superstar territory. In the other seasons, he's played no more than 62 games.
Without their superstar forward, the Devils are in a precarious position. They have salary cap space available with Hughes placed on LTIR, and if they want to use it they could go after forward replacements. There are still plenty of targets on the trade market, if the Devils choose that option.
If they choose to not replace him via trade, the Devils will be a significantly worse team. Without their best scorer, New Jersey must find a way to keep scoring and pushing towards a postseason berth.
