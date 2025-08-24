Bounce Back Candidates: Kraken Center vs. Rangers Winger
Looking back at the 2024-2025 season, the New York Rangers and Seattle Kraken both underachieved. They both missed the playoffs for differing reasons, but the commonality for both franchises is they are trying to take the next step this upcoming campaign. The Kraken must contend with a powerful Pacific Division group, while the Rangers try to re-establish dominance in a wide open Metropolitan Division.
To reach their goals as an organization, both the Kraken and the Rangers have players they are banking on taking the next step. For New York, it’s winger Alexis Lafreniere, the former number one overall pick. For Seattle, it’s top-line center Matty Beniers. Both players regressed statistically last season and each scored less than 50 points. They are two of the top options in their respective lineups, but which player will have a better revenge tour in the upcoming season?
The Case for Beniers: Hitting His Stride
Beniers is entering his fourth full season in the NHL, meaning this is the year for him to put it all out there on the ice. He’s a leader in Seattle, already an alternate captain at age 22. After a sophomoric slump filled 2023-2024, Beniers pushed through an up-and-down third campaign last year. He finished with 20 goals and 23 assists in 82 games.
When Beniers was able to play his best, however, he looked like a potentially elite, two-way center. His playmaking skill set and creativity continues to improve, and he even began to see time on the penalty kill toward the end of the 2024-2025 campaign.
It’s fair to think that Beniers is still hitting his stride. As the number one center on a playoff-hopeful team, Beniers is in a great position to continue improving and put up a career-best offensive season.
An Argument for Lafreniere: New Coach, New Rules
The 2024-2025 season most notable affected Alexis Lafreniere. He went from 28 goals and 29 assists for 57 points in 2023-2024 to 17 goals and 45 points in 82 games last year.
The biggest reason for hope, Rangers fans, is new head coach Mike Sullivan. The two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins understands how to get the best kind of hockey out of his superstars. Yes, Sullivan demands a lot of effort from his forwards in all three zones, but he won’t force Laf into a defensive shell he’s not comfortable in. Sullivan will put his playmaking winger in situations that can maximize his skill set, and it will be up to him to take advantage.
Like Beniers, there’s this element of opportunity involved. Aside from Artemi Panarin, Lafreniere is the best winger on the team. He will see either top-line minutes or play on the second forward group and top power play unit. Hopefully that helps him take more shots on goal and return to his 25 to 30 goals form.
Verdict: Beniers Hits New Heights
There’s hope for both of these players to have excellent 2025-2026 campaigns, but forced to pick one, I have to go with Beniers. He’s the top option for the Kraken and still hasn’t hit his best form in the NHL. That might happen in the coming months as Seattle battles to make the postseason once again.
