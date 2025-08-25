Panthers Superstar Undergoes Surgery
It’s been expected for the entire summer that Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk would require surgery and miss an extended period of time. The exact timing of the surgery was a mystery, but after helping his team win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, Tkachuk finally underwent surgery for some long-needed physical repairs.
ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski was the first to report that the Panthers’ winger underwent surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle. This group of muscles in the thigh were hampering Tkachuk throughout the postseason, but he powered through to help his team win their second consecutive championship.
Due to the nature of the injury, Tkachuk is expected to be out for multiple months. Wyshynski reported that he will miss the start of the season at least, with no exact timetable for his return.
There is a sense that this rehabilitation process could keep him off the ice through the new year. One indication is that the United States recently announced the 44 players making up their 2026 Winter Olympics Orientation Camp roster, and Tkachuk was left off. He has until February of 2026 to recover in order to represent the United States, but there’s no guarantee that he will be healthy enough in time.
The Panthers are just hoping to have him back for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. As they try to defend their championship for a third year, Tkachuk is essential. Last season, he played in 52 regular-season games, recording 57 points. He also pitched in 23 points in 23 postseason contests. The year before, he posted 26 goals and 62 assists for 88 points in 80 regular season games before scoring 22 points in 24 postseason games en route to his first Stanley Cup.
Since Florida acquired Tkachuk, their entire organization has shifted. They went from a team on the cusp, to the most dominant franchise in the NHL. It’s no coincidence the next step was taken by the Panthers when Tkachuk arrived. He burst onto the scene during his first campaign in Florida, scoring 40 goals and registering a career-best 109 points, followed by 24 points in 20 playoff contests. It was the start of a new era in the Sunshine State, and Tkachuk was at the very front of it.
Now, the Panthers will have to begin climbing the mountain once again without their superstar winger. Tkachuk is shooting for a return after the new year, but the Panthers won’t rush him back into action. With a loaded roster behind him, the Cats should be able to keep a playoff pace while their alternate captain takes all the necessary time to recover and recuperate.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!