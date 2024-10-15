Devils Goalie Makes NHL History
When the New Jersey Devils defeated the Utah Hockey Club, it seemed like just a regular game. Sure, it was the first loss Utah suffered since relocating from the Arizona Coyotes, but that seemed to be the extent of things.
According to RSG Hockey, Devils goalie Jack Allen made some unique history with his win. With a win over Utah, Allen became the first goalie in NHL history to secure a win over 33 different NHL franchises.
Allen is playing in his 12th NHL season and over 197 career wins, has notched victories over each team in the league, plus the former Coyotes.
Originally a member of the St. Louis Blues, Allen began his winning ways against the Detroit Red Wings in February of 2013. It didn’t take long for him to get his first win over the Coyotes that following March.
After seven years in St. Louis, Allen was dealt to the Montreal Canadiens, a team he had already defeated. He went on to get his first win against the Blues in October of 2022.
When Allen started his career, there were only 30 teams in the NHL. The Vegas Golden Knights arrived for the 2017-18 season, and the Seattle Kraken opened shop for the 2021-22 season.
Allen got his first win over Vegas in November of 2018 while his first victory over the Kraken came in December of 2022. That win against Seattle brought Allen’s total to 32, a number a few goalies had reached before.
With Utah opening the season a perfect 3-0-0, Allen was given an opportunity at history. Securing that win put him in a category all his own.
More goalies are sure to reach a similar milestone this year, but Allen was the first to do it thanks to handing Utah their first defeat.
