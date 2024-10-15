Utah Loses Defenseman Indefinitely After Injury
The Utah Hockey Club are one of the pleasant surprises of the NHL season. Through their first four games, they are 3-1-0 and they've looked like an impressive squad early on.
Part of Utah's success in their inaugural season is their defensive play. Led by newly acquired Mikhail Sergachev, they have a vastly improved group of blue liners.
Now, the team is dealing with their first big injury of the season. Defender Sean Durzi, playing in his sescond season with the organization, sustained an injury that will hold him out of the Utah lineup indefinitely.
The team's general manager Bill Armstrong recently joined 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone for his weekly interview. Speaking to hosts Scott Garrard and Hans Olsen, Armstrong reported the unfortunate news and Garrard shared the update via his X account. While Armstrong did not list any timetable for his return, he said the team would be without Durzi for the "foreseeable future," leaving the team with a major hole on defense.
Durzi, age 25, is coming off his best professional season. The Arizona Coyotes gave him a huge opportunity, playing him in 76 games and averaging nearly 23 minutes of ice-time per game. The results were undeniable, with him recording nine goals, 32 assists, and finishing the season with 41 points.
Before joining the Arizona/Utah franchise, Durzi was a member of the Los Angeles Kings organization. They selected him in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft and he played his first two professional seasons with the Kings. Over 136 games, he collected 12 goals and 65 points. In his career, he's played 216 total NHL games and has 21 goals, 87 assists, and 108 points.
Without Durzi, Utah is without two of their better defenders. John Marino has been out for the beginning of the season dealing with an injury and now Durzi joins him on the injured reserve. Down another blue liner, the attention shifts to whether the rest of the Utah defense can withstand another important piece leaving the lineup.
