Devils' Defenseman Injured During Olympic Qualifier
The New Jersey Devils have their sights set on winning the Metropolitan Division and returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After a disappointing season last year, the Devils aggressively pursued upgrades on defense and in net. Combining those additions with another year of development for their young core, and the Devils have a recipe for success.
A huge part of the Devils' roster and future is defenseman Simon Nemec. The Slovakian-born defender was the second overall selection of the 2022 NHL Draft, and the Devils are absolutely enamored with his game. He's a right-handed shot, has decent size at 6'1 and over 200 pounds, and is a strong, two-way defender. Just 20 years old, his best NHL action is only in front of him.
Which is why the Devils are being very cautious with Nemec, as he sustained an injury playing for the Slovakian National Team's olympic qualifying matchups. Tomas Prokop, an international hockey reporter for Dennik Sport, shared news of his initial injury. After being examined by the Slovakian Team's doctor, the prognosis was positive. However, out of abundance of caution and prevention, Slovakia is shutting Nemec down for their upcoming qualifying game against Kazakhstan.
"Simon Nemec has upper body injury," he wrote via his X account. "He won't be playing in sunday game (Slovakia against Kazachstan, winner will qualify for 2026 olympics). Simon is flying next week to New Jersey for more tests."
While the initial reports indicate the injury isn't too severe or long-term, the fact that he will receive more testing in New Jersey casts some doubt. The Devils are possibly being extremely thorough and want to confirm the Slovakian National Team's examination. It's also possible that they fear the injury is worse than initially thought.
The Devils can't afford to lose Nemec for a significant amount of time. Their defense, while improved, is set up for Nemec's game to grow and gradually acquire more responsibility. Last year, he played in 60 games as a rookie and finished with 19 points while playing just a few seconds short of 20 minutes per night. Entering year two, he was slated to surpass that 20 minute-mark and push towards the 30-point plateau. An injury to begin training camp and the upcoming season is exactly the thing Nemec and the Devils are hoping to avoid.
