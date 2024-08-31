Blue Jackets and Flames Fans Honor Johnny Gaudreau
It’s been a somber 24 hours around the hockey world following the untimely death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. Teams and players from across the NHL, have shared their memories and sent condolences to the family and friends and the ripple effect has spread beyond the hockey.
Major League Baseball teams and players mourned the loss while some of the biggest names in sports like LeBron James and Jalen Hurts sent messages of love.
Over his 11 years in the NHL, Gaudreau played with the Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames. He was drafted by the Flames in 2011 and went on to play 602 games in Calgary. The last two years of his career were spent in Columbus where he played 161 games.
Fans of the Flames and Blue Jackets have set up tributes at the respective home rinks; the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, and Nationwide Arena in Columbus.
Since the announcement of Gaudreau’s passing, fans have arrived at the arena to lay flowers, jerseys, hockey sticks, and leave messages written in chalk. Fans also partook in prayers and vigils for the NHL star, many of them wearing Gaudreau jerseys.
Numerous signs were also made and signed by fans were placed outside the arenas.
A bagpipe player also arrived at Nationwide Arena to pay his respects. While wearing a Blue Jackets Gaudreau jersey, the bagpiper played in honor of the brothers.
Inside the Saddledome, the scoreboard was turned on and featured an “In loving memory” message featuring a picture of Gaudreau. It was the first thing to be featured on the Saddledome’s new scoreboard.
Calls to retired Gaudreau’s No. 13 have already been made by fans of both the Flames and Blue Jackets.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!