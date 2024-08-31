Bruins Sign Former Lightning Forward to PTO
The Boston Bruins seem to always make smart, under-the-radar moves. Last year, it was forward Morgan Geekie. He went from 20-point player, to a 17-goal, 40-point center for the Bruins. There's something about the team's structure on the ice that elevates certain players' production, and their ability to find fits for that system is uncanny.
The Bruins could be on the verge of doing it again this season, as they are reportedly signing former Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO). Shawn Hutcheo, a player representative and owner of HEH Advising, shared the news via his X account.
Johnson is one of the better players to receive a PTO this summer. He might not be the scorer he was a decade ago, but he's still capable of playing as a third-line center. His best season came with the Lightning in 2014-2015. In just his second full season in the NHL, he recorded a career-high 29 goals and 43 assists for 72 points.
As a member of the Lightning, he was a crucial piece of their back-to-back Stanley Cup rosters. Over 116 postseason contests with the organization, he racked up 32 goals and 65 total points. Despite being one of the smaller players in the NHL, he's been known for being one of the toughest to play against in addition to his offensive talent. Over 738 career games, he's amassed 193 goals and 431 points.
After injuries derailed his career, Johnson's found success again in the NHL. Most recently with the Blackhawks, he looked most like his old form last season. Appearing in 67 games, he averaged over 15 minutes of ice-time per game and finished with 17 goals, the most he's recorded since 2018-2019.
Johnson has a solid shot to make the Bruins' roster out of training camp. He's a defensively sound forward who can also chip in 15-20 goals. The Bruins have a need for better depth players, and Johnson certainly fits the bill. Once again, Boston is proving why they have one of the better teams in the NHL year after year, as they make another underrated, yet impactful move.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!