Analyst: Penguins Missed on Major Need
The Pittsburgh Penguins have put together less than stellar seasons over the last two years with back-to-back postseason absences. President and general manager Kyle Dubas went to work this offseason to try and improve the Penguins, but analysts believe the moves weren’t enough.
Dubas brought in veteran Kevin Hayes, top prospect Rutger McGroarty, and a plethora of depth options for both the offense and defense, but was it enough?
According to TSN’s Martin Biron, the Penguins didn’t do enough this offseason to find themselves back in the playoff hunt, and still haven’t filled the void left by trading away Jake Guentzel.
The Penguins dealt Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes at the trade deadline during the 2023-24 season and got Michael Bunting and a couple of prospects in return.
“They lost Jake Guentzel last year,” Biron said. “Although they were better after the trade deadline without Jake Guentzel, I still thank that over 82 games, this is a piece that was not replaced.”
TSN's Frank Corrado previously noted that it might be up to Sidney Crosby to fill that gap left in goal-scoring without Guentzel around. Biron believes that even thought Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson are still competitive, there isn’t enough support to be a successful squad.
“They don’t have enough around them to be able to get in to the playoffs,” Biron said. “I’m saying not when it comes to making the playoffs for the Pittsburgh Penguins.”
The biggest addition the Penguins saw this summer was arguably the trade for McGroarty. He may break into the NHL lineup and maybe even play alongside Crosby, but it would be McGroarty’s first-ever taste of professional hockey.
McGroarty is a top face for the pipeline and may have an extremely bright future in the organization, but at the moment, he’s an unproven commodity. The highest level of hockey he’s ever played in NCAA as a standout with the University of Michigan.
The Penguins will just have to hope McGroarty pans out as a professional. Other than that, no real scoring threats were added to the roster.
It’ll once again be Crosby and the core carrying the load and hoping someone like McGroarty can step up, or even Bryan Rust can break through for an improved season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!