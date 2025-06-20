Islanders Defenseman Becoming Coveted Trade Target
The New York Islanders may be moving on from one of their top defensemen. Pending restricted free agent Alexander Romanov is due a new contract, and there are reportedly multiple teams interested in prying him from the hands of the Islanders.
According to a recent report from Stefan Rosner of RG, the Islanders have been approached by two teams in particular about a potential Romanov trade. The Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers are the reported teams inquiring.
"The New York Islanders haven’t made pending restricted free agent defenseman Alexander Romanov publicly available," he wrote. "However, the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins are two teams that have inquired about the 25-year-old blueliner, sources told RG."
It would make sense that both the Bruins and Flyers would be interested. Both have needs on their blue line, specifically on the left side, and Romanov is a coveted player. The Bruins have been embroiled in various trade rumors over the past few weeks as the team tries to land a top-end prospect with the seventh overall pick while also trying to expedite the retooling process and return to the postseason.
Similarly, the Flyers are trying to take the next step. They hired a new head coach in Rick Tocchet. They have a second-year phenom in Matvei Michkov as well, and an attempt to bring in more Russian talent around him could lead Philadelphia to strike a deal for Romanov.
What the Romanov buzz also suggests is that the Islanders are keen on drafting a defenseman with the number one overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft. Erie Otters defender Matthew Schaefer is the presumptive top prospect, and is also left-handed. Combine that with the Islanders' hesitation with Romanov, and we could have further evidence that New York is looking to move on from one of their most talented two-way blue liners.
