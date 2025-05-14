Flyers Name Rick Tocchet as Head Coach
The Philadelphia Flyers have made the speculation official and announced Rick Tocchet as their newest head coach. From the moment it was announced Tocchet would not return as the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, the Flyers emerged as easy front runners.
Tocchet spent two stints with the Flyers during his playing career, briefly serving as captain. The 2024 Jack Adams Award winner stands as the 25th coach in Flyers history.
“I am very happy to welcome Rick Tocchet as our head coach,” Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said. “During this process it became clear that Rick was the absolute right coach to lead our team. He has enjoyed the highest level of success both as a player and coach. Rick’s ability to teach and understand his players, combined with his passion for winning, brings out the best in young players at different stages of their development and has earned the respect and confidence of highly talented All-Stars and veteran players alike.”
Tocchet has a career coaching record of 286-265-87 between the Canucks, Arizona Coyotes, and Tampa Bay Lightning. As an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he helped lead the way to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017.
Shortly after his departure from the Canucks, Tocchet became the most coveted free agent coach in the NHL.
The Flyers parted ways with John Tortorella before the end of the 2024-25 regular season, opening the door for a coaching search.
“We are thrilled to have Rick lead our team into the future,” president of hockey operations Keith Jones said. “What is impressive about Rick is that players gravitate towards him and develop a strong relationship in the process. There is a genuine trust that he will do everything he can to bring success to the team.”
Multiple teams around the NHL had a great deal of interest in Tocchet, but the Flyers won the sweepstakes and continued to build a very familiar off-ice staff. The Flyers organization now features former players as the head coach, general manager, and president.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!